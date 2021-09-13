STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Infosys, Microsoft ink multi-year deal with Ausgrid

Infosys

Infosys logo (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: IT major Infosys and Microsoft have entered into a multi-year strategic engagement with Ausgrid to accelerate the cloud transformation of the largest electricity distributor on Australia's east coast.

This programme will further Ausgrid's vision to connect communities and empower lives with a focus on affordability, reliability and sustainability, Infosys said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

"With over 4 million Australians relying on our services every day, it is essential we are maintaining our high standard of reliability and connectivity, as well as delivering on the expectations of Australian communities," Nick Crowe, acting CIO at Ausgrid, said.

Accelerating the cloud transformation journey in partnership with Infosys and Microsoft allows the organisation to improve the reliability of the network, keep downward pressure on electricity prices and bring new services to market at speed and in a cost-effective manner, he added.

The cloud programme is designed to reduce Ausgrid's cost of ownership and improve the performance of its IT systems and applications, the filing said.

As part of this strategic engagement, Infosys and Microsoft are helping Ausgrid address these challenges by modernising its application landscape and optimising the IT infrastructure, it added.

The cloud-driven transformation programme - launched in mid-2020 - is being delivered through a phased approach, leveraging a cloud management platform combined with managed services, it said.

"Our engagement with Ausgrid has expanded to include this strategic cloud transformation initiative, leveraging Infosys' Cobalt ecosystem of platforms, solutions and services as well as our deep expertise in the utility industry," Infosys Executive Vice President and Global Industry Leader (Communications, Media and Technology) Anand Swaminathan said.

This engagement further strengthens Infosys' global collaboration with Microsoft, and its joint value to the industry, he added.

Microsoft Australia Chief Partner Officer Rachel Bondi said the company is observing a considerable rise in enterprise-wide cloud adoption, which is recognised as being critical for resilient business models.

"Through this partnership with Infosys and Ausgrid, we are leveraging the power of Microsoft Azure to create endless digital capabilities and to accelerate customer value," Bondi said.

This transformation programme will help Ausgrid increase agility, it will simplify and modernise its digital platforms, driving tangible business outcomes and delivering value at scale to its end customers, Bondi added.

