STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Piyush Goyal, Liz Truss talks to decide next steps for UK-India trade deal

The UK's Department for International Trade said the talks between Secretary of State for International Trade Truss and Goyal come as part of preparations towards a free trade agreement with India.

Published: 13th September 2021 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal

A meeting is scheduled to be held between Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and UK's International Trade Secretary Elizabeth Truss on Monday, Sept 13, 2021. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

LONDON: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is scheduled for virtual talks with his UK counterpart, Liz Truss, on Monday to discuss the next steps to launch negotiations for a UK-India trade agreement, the UK government said.

The UK's Department for International Trade (DIT) said the talks between Secretary of State Truss and Goyal come as part of preparations towards a free trade agreement (FTA) with India.

It follows the conclusion of the UK's formal consultation process ahead of the negotiations on August 31.

“International Trade Secretary Liz truss will speak with Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal to discuss timelines and next steps to launching negotiations for a UK-India trade deal, following the closing of the public consultation on August 31,” the DIT said.

“Preparations towards a free trade agreement with India are progressing.

A deal would represent a major boost for UK exporters, lowering tariffs, easing regulation, and driving up bilateral trade which totalled 23 billion Pounds in 2019,” it noted.

Increasing UK-India trade has been dubbed as a “huge opportunity” by the UK, given India's position as one of the world's biggest and fastest-growing economies and home to more than a billion consumers.

"I see the UK and India in a sweet spot of the trade dynamics that are building up," Truss said at a City of London Corporation event celebrating the UK-India economic partnership last week.

"We are looking at a comprehensive trade agreement that covers everything, from financial services to legal services to digital and data, as well as goods and agriculture. We think there is a strong possibility for us to get an early agreement, where we lower tariffs on both sides and start to see more goods flowing between our two countries," she said.

Goyal has also been on the record saying that an “early harvest” trade deal with the UK is in the pipeline.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Piyush Goyal Elizabeth Truss UK Secretary of STate for International Trade Union minister for commerce and industry India UK Free Trade Agreement
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp