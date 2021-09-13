STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex drops 127 points to end at 58,177; Nifty slips 14, ends at 17,355

Reliance Industries was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 2 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank, HUL, HDFC Bank while TCS, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv among others gained.

Published: 13th September 2021 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Bombay Stock Exchange (File Photo | EPS/ Debdutta Mitra)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex dropped 127 points on Monday, weighed by losses in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank.

The 30-share BSE index ended 127.31 points or 0.22 per cent lower at 58,177.76, while the broader NSE Nifty slipped 13.95 points or 0.08 per cent to 17,355.30.

Reliance Industries was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 2 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank, HUL, HDFC Bank, M&M, Ultra Cement, IndusInd Bank and Tech Mahindra.

On the other hand, TCS, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, Maruti and Kotak Bank were among the gainers.

"Indian equity benchmarks continued to trade in the red zone in the afternoon session. On the global front, Asian markets were trading mixed amid a surge in US inflation to a record high. (And) concerns the Federal Reserve will be forced to tighten monetary policy sooner than later," said Narendra Solanki, Head- Equity Research (Fundamental), Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo closed in the positive territory, while Hong Kong ended in the red.

Equities in Europe were trading with significant gains in mid-session deals.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 423.44 crore on Thursday, as per provisional exchange data.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.91 per cent to USD 73.58 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex National Stock Exchange Nifty Foreign Institutional Investors
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp