STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Majority of Indian professionals believe hybrid work is essential for work-life balance: LinkedIn Survey

According to LinkedIn's 'Future of Work' Study 2021, nearly 9 in 10 respondents think that hybrid work will positively impact their work-life balance.

Published: 14th September 2021 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

LinkedIn

LinkedIn (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Majority of Indian professionals believe that hybrid work is essential for work-life balance, as this model would allow them to strike the right balance between their personal and professional lives, according to a LinkedIn survey.

According to LinkedIn's "Future of Work" Study 2021, nearly 9 in 10 (86 per cent) respondents think that hybrid work will positively impact their work-life balance.

Moreover, professionals According to LinkedIn's "Future of Work" Study 2021, nearly 9 in 10 (86 per cent) respondents think that hybrid work will positively impact their work-life balance.are prioritising their well-being so much so that half of India's workforce believes that work-life balance is just as important as their salary, the survey that covered 1,108 respondents in the age group of 16 to 68, noted.

The survey further said with a majority of professionals continuing to work remotely, 1 in 3 professionals in India is burnt out due to increased workload (35 per cent) and stress (34 per cent) while working remotely in India, the study said.

"To shelter from such distressing times, professionals are prioritising their well-being and finding ways to strike the right balance.

In fact, half of India's workforce believes that work-life balance (52 per cent) is just as important as their salary (52 per cent) today," it noted.

The Future of Work perception study was conducted by research firm Censuswide, and surveyed 1,108 respondents in India, who worked in an office before the pandemic and who had to work from home at some point during the pandemic due to COVID-19 restrictions/guidelines.

The respondents were surveyed between July 27 and July 29, 2021.

"Long-term remote work has left professionals fatigued in India.

This has caused a shift in the idea of what is important in our lives and has led to what we call 'The Great Talent Reshuffle'.

Organisations are rethinking their entire work models, culture, and values, while employees are rethinking not just how they work, but why they work.

"At this time, we encourage companies to explore stronger flexible offerings and more mental health time off, as professionals are now seeking a greater balance and more fulfillment in their lives," says Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager, LinkedIn.

As per the survey, professionals in India are keen to go back to the office.

The study noted that 72 per cent of respondents think working from home would negatively impact their career growth, while 55 per cent said their professional learnings had already taken a severe hit.

The study further reveals that nearly half (46 per cent) of India's workforce wants to go back to the office, full time because it makes them feel more productive and successful in a workplace setting.

In fact, 71 per cent of respondents agree that those who choose to work more from the office are more likely to be favoured by bosses or leaders.

Around 89 per cent of professionals also think going back to the workplace will help their finances because it will allow them to work more hours and make more money.

As per the study, 93 per cent of professionals agree that working from home during the pandemic has positively impacted their physical health.

They feel healthier and get extra time to exercise more frequently when working remotely.

In fact, two in five professionals say they want to work remotely going forward because it allows them to ‘choose work hours and location', and ‘spend more time with their loved ones', the survey said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LinkedIn Survey
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp