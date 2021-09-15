STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Any cash flow relief will significantly improve telcos' health: Analyst on telecom package

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is slated to brief the media shortly on decisions taken by the Union Cabinet at its meeting held on Wednesday.

Published: 15th September 2021 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

mobile tower, signal, telecom

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Any immediate cash flow relief to the telecom sector will significantly improve the financial health and pave the way for the 5G auction, a senior analyst at Deloitte India said on Wednesday.

The Union Cabinet has approved a package for the telecom sector, a senior DoT official said. The package is aimed at giving relief to companies, such as Vodafone Idea, that have to pay thousands of crores in unprovisioned past statutory dues.

The wide set of measures proposed entail reforms for the ailing sector by way of granting a moratorium on unpaid dues, redefining AGR prospectively and cut in spectrum usage charges. The exact details of measures that have been approved, could not be ascertained immediately.

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is slated to brief the media shortly on decisions taken by the Union Cabinet at its meeting held on Wednesday.

When contacted, Peeyush Vaish, Partner and Telecom Sector Leader, Deloitte India told PTI, "Any immediate cash flow relief to the telecom sector will significantly improve the financial health and pave the way for 5G auction".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Deloitte 5G Telecom Telecommunication
India Matters
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla (Photos | PTI)
Modi, Mamata among Time Magazine's 100 'most influential people of 2021'
Representational image of office work.
Goodbye WFH? Hyderabad's IT employees reluctantly returning to offices
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Taxpayers continue to face problems even as deadline to fix new IT portal gets over
The last year also recorded a surge in the cases of rioting. (File Photo | PTI)
Fake news, riots push India's crime rate up by 28 per cent amidst pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Displaced Afghans distribute food donations at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Economic crunch, desperation: What Kabul looks like, one month after Taliban takeover
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with four private citizens from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Photo | AP)
SpaceX launches four amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp