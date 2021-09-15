STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

As stock indices hit a new high, this PSU is the top performer from Kerala

FACT shot up by 175% last 12 months; only 6 out of 18 stocks from Kerala beat the Sensex 

Published: 15th September 2021 09:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 09:55 PM   |  A+A-

A view of FACT Godown at Willingdon Island in Kochi. (File Photo | Melton Antony, EPS)

By Rajesh Abraham
Express News Service

KOCHI: As the Indian stock markets scaled a new high with bellwether index BSE Sensex almost touching 59,000 points, a growth of 50.40% in the last 12 months, only six out of the 18 Kerala-based companies gave better returns while the share of two companies gave negative returns in the same period.

Surprisingly, the biggest rise in the stock price among the Kerala-based companies was given by a public sector company -- Fertilizers and Travancore Chemicals Ltd (FACT). The Udyogamandal-based fertiliser PSU gave a return of nearly 175 % in the last 12 months as the stock price rose from Rs 45.95 apiece to Rs 126.15 apiece on Wednesday. The second-biggest performer from Kerala is Harrisons Malayalam, which returned 119.85 % up from Rs 94.95 apiece to Rs 208.75 apiece. The third best performer among Kerala stocks was Geojit Financial Services. The stock price of the Kochi-headquartered stock broking-cum-financial services company increased from Rs 38.45 apiece to Rs 79.60 apiece, a rise of 107 % in the last 12-months.

Aluva-headquartered AVT Natural Products was another star performer, giving 81.39% as the stock price rose from Rs 47.3 apiece to Rs 85.80 apiece in the one-year period. Kitex Garments, which was in the news recently after its promoter Sabu M Jacob announced an expansion in Telangana alleging harassment by the various government departments, also beat the Sensex. The stock price of Kitex increased by 62.61% from Rs 104.45 apiece to Rs 169.85 apiece.

The worst performers from Kerala include Kalyan Jewellers and Muthoot Capital. The share price of Kalyan Jewellers gave a negative return of 4.38 % in the last 12 months after the price of the Thrissur-headquartered jeweller fell from Rs 75.3 apiece to Rs 72 apiece on Wednesday. Muthoot Capital's stock price also gave a negative return of 4.38 % from Rs 421.65 apiece to Rs 404.15 apiece. Other stocks which gave negligible returns in the last 12 months include Cochin Minerals and Rutiles (+5.86%) Cochin Shipyard (+8.15%).

Among the banks, Aluva-based Federal Bank gave a return of 54.19 % in the last 12 months, followed by South Indian Bank (42.57%) and CSB Bank Ltd (34.53%).

While V-Guard returned 43.80 %, Wonderla, despite the amusement parks were closed due to the pandemic during most days in the last 12 months, gave investors a return of 39.50%.

5 top-performing Kerala stocks (last 12 months in  %)

  1. FACT                                    +175
  2. Harrisons Malayalam           +119.85
  3. Geojit Fin                             + 107.02
  4. AVT Natural                         + 81.39
  5. Kitex Garments                    + 62.61

Worst performers

  1. Kalyan Jewellers            -4.38
  2. Muthoot Capital             -4.15
     
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FACT Fertilizers and Travancore Chemicals Ltd Harrisons Malayalam Kalyan Jewellers stock market
India Matters
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla (Photos | PTI)
Modi, Mamata among Time Magazine's 100 'most influential people of 2021'
Representational image of office work.
Goodbye WFH? Hyderabad's IT employees reluctantly returning to offices
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Taxpayers continue to face problems even as deadline to fix new IT portal gets over
The last year also recorded a surge in the cases of rioting. (File Photo | PTI)
Fake news, riots push India's crime rate up by 28 per cent amidst pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Displaced Afghans distribute food donations at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Economic crunch, desperation: What Kabul looks like, one month after Taliban takeover
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with four private citizens from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Photo | AP)
SpaceX launches four amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp