As stock indices hit a new high, this PSU is the top performer from Kerala

Rajesh Abraham By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As the Indian stock markets scaled a new high with bellwether index BSE Sensex almost touching 59,000 points, a growth of 50.40% in the last 12 months, only six out of the 18 Kerala-based companies gave better returns while the share of two companies gave negative returns in the same period.

Surprisingly, the biggest rise in the stock price among the Kerala-based companies was given by a public sector company -- Fertilizers and Travancore Chemicals Ltd (FACT). The Udyogamandal-based fertiliser PSU gave a return of nearly 175 % in the last 12 months as the stock price rose from Rs 45.95 apiece to Rs 126.15 apiece on Wednesday. The second-biggest performer from Kerala is Harrisons Malayalam, which returned 119.85 % up from Rs 94.95 apiece to Rs 208.75 apiece. The third best performer among Kerala stocks was Geojit Financial Services. The stock price of the Kochi-headquartered stock broking-cum-financial services company increased from Rs 38.45 apiece to Rs 79.60 apiece, a rise of 107 % in the last 12-months.

Aluva-headquartered AVT Natural Products was another star performer, giving 81.39% as the stock price rose from Rs 47.3 apiece to Rs 85.80 apiece in the one-year period. Kitex Garments, which was in the news recently after its promoter Sabu M Jacob announced an expansion in Telangana alleging harassment by the various government departments, also beat the Sensex. The stock price of Kitex increased by 62.61% from Rs 104.45 apiece to Rs 169.85 apiece.

The worst performers from Kerala include Kalyan Jewellers and Muthoot Capital. The share price of Kalyan Jewellers gave a negative return of 4.38 % in the last 12 months after the price of the Thrissur-headquartered jeweller fell from Rs 75.3 apiece to Rs 72 apiece on Wednesday. Muthoot Capital's stock price also gave a negative return of 4.38 % from Rs 421.65 apiece to Rs 404.15 apiece. Other stocks which gave negligible returns in the last 12 months include Cochin Minerals and Rutiles (+5.86%) Cochin Shipyard (+8.15%).

Among the banks, Aluva-based Federal Bank gave a return of 54.19 % in the last 12 months, followed by South Indian Bank (42.57%) and CSB Bank Ltd (34.53%).

While V-Guard returned 43.80 %, Wonderla, despite the amusement parks were closed due to the pandemic during most days in the last 12 months, gave investors a return of 39.50%.

5 top-performing Kerala stocks (last 12 months in %)

FACT +175 Harrisons Malayalam +119.85 Geojit Fin + 107.02 AVT Natural + 81.39 Kitex Garments + 62.61

Worst performers