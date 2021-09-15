STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Higher wages on card amid talent shortage

As many as 62% of employers are facing some kind of difficulty (Representational Photo)

By Samiksha Goel
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  While the hiring sentiment for Q4 is the strongest reported in seven years, India Inc continues to face shortage of skilled talent. According to the ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey (MEOS) released on Tuesday, several companies across India are hiring, but are unable to match job profiles with talent due to lack of requisite skills. As many as 62% of employers are facing some kind of difficulty while 27% are going through a lot of difficulty and only 10% see no difficulty at all.

Indian employers, says the survey, report bullish hiring intentions for the October to December period with 64% of employers forecasting an increase in payrolls. To offset the shortage, however, organisations are looking for ways of incentivising skilled talent to join their teams and retain the existing ones. For this reason, 55% employers are offering training, skills development or mentoring, 49% are extending flexible work schedules and 41% are also providing higher wages.

Latest data from employment consultant Quess also highlights that the demand for talent with digital skills has seen a surge since last quarter. Vijay Sivaram, CEO, Quess IT Staffing, says: “Experts are calling this period ‘The Great Resignation’, as the unceasing talent surge has disrupted the demand-supply equilibrium, driving organisations to focus on both, talent attraction as well as talent retention.”

Robust hiring during October-December period
