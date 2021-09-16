By Online Desk

Sensex jumps 152.58 points to hit new lifetime high of 58,875.78 in opening session while Nifty surges 50.30 points to record 17,569.75 as worries about the recovery from the pandemic eased. Treasury yields held an advance.

Asian Stocks were mostly lower on Thursday after Japan and China released data that were weaker than expected. Shares fell in Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul but rose in Sydney.

Japan reported that its exports rose 26.2 per cent in August from a year earlier, but that was well below forecasts for a rise of about 34.0 per cent, Marcel Thieliant of Capital Economics said in a commentary.

Relative weakness in vehicle exports might reflect shortages of semiconductors and other components that have prompted some manufacturers to cut output, he noted.