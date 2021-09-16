STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Volvo Car contributes Rs 75 lakh to PM CARES Fund towards COVID-19 relief measures

The Swedish automaker established its presence in India in 2007. It currently sells models like XC40 and XC 60 in the country through 25 dealerships.

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Volvo Car India on Thursday announced a contribution of Rs 75 lakh to the PM CARES Fund towards COVID-19 relief measures.

"Volvo Car India places utmost importance on safety and care and this has been amply demonstrated both in our product offerings and our people-centric policies. We are confident that our contribution will bring some comfort to those whose lives the PM CARES Fund touches," Volvo Car India Managing Director Jyoti Malhotra said in a statement.

The company said it has been focused on ensuring safety and care against the pandemic. As part of the company's internal covid related initiatives, it has completed a vaccination drive covering the entire workforce of its dealer network.

While the company ensured that it contributed towards the vaccination of its employees, the benefit also extended to their spouses, children and parents who were eligible to receive the vaccine, it added.

The company also extended financial assistance towards term insurance of all its dealership staff and also for the treatment in case of an employee, or a family member was afflicted, the automaker noted.

