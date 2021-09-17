No GST compensation to states beyond July 2022

Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Not possible for Afghanistan to become 'Scandinavian country' in 17 days: Pakistan Interior Minister
Hasaranga and Chameera have provided new dimension to the team, says RCB skipper Virat Kohli
Nicolas Cage says he is 'never going to retire'
Bengaluru civic body demolishes illegal structures, takes back BDA land worth over Rs 40 crore
Seven girls drown in Jharkhand pond during 'Karma Puja' immersion
Porns film case: Kundra seeks bail citing 'no evidence' against him, says he's being made 'scapegoat'