Transport Ministry in talks with one foreign firm for Delhi-Jaipur electric highway: Gadkari

While reviewing the progress of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (DME) at Dausa, in Rajasthan, Gadkari said like electric railway engines, buses and trucks will also be powered by electricity.

NEW DELHI: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that his ministry is in talks with a foreign company to construct an electric highway from Delhi to Jaipur.

"It is my dream to build an electric highway from Delhi to Jaipur. It is still a proposed project. We are in discussion with a foreign company," he said. Gadkari said as a transport minister, he has taken a resolution to bring an end to use of petrol and diesel in the country.

Gadkari on Thursday reviewed the progress of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which is expected to halve the commute time between the national capital and the financial hub from nearly 24 hours to 12 hours. The eight-lane expressway will cover Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

