STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Co-founder Gaurav Gupta's exit does not warrant any disclosure under listing regulations: Zomato

The company said that Gupta joined the company in 2015 and was subsequently designated as one of the co-founders in 2019 and Head of Supply in 2021.

Published: 19th September 2021 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Zomato

For representational purpose

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Online food delivery platform Zomato on Saturday said it did not disclose the exit of its co-founder Gaurav Gupta to the bourses as he was not designated as a key managerial personnel, nor was he a promoter of the company.

Replying to a clarification sought by BSE, Zomato in a regulatory filing said, "...we would like to submit that Mr. Gaurav Gupta is not designated as a key managerial personnel under the Companies Act, 2013, and the Listing Regulations."

It further said that Gupta joined the company in 2015 and was subsequently designated as one of the co-founders in 2019 and Head of Supply in 2021. "However, he was neither a promoter nor was holding any equity shares in the company. Therefore, his exit from the company does not warrant any disclosure under the Listing Regulations," Zomato said.

The company upholds and intends to maintain high standards of corporate governance, has complied with the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015, in letter and spirit, it added.

Zomato had shared the information of Gupta's exit in a blog post by the company.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zomato Gaurav Gupta Gaurav Gupta exit Zomato bourses Shafre market
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp