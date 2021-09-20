STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gold marginally higher; silver jumps Rs 98

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 45,066 per 10 gram. Silver jumped Rs 98 to Rs 58,890 per kilogram from Rs 58,792 per kilogram in the previous trade.

Published: 20th September 2021 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

The minimum permissible investment in the SGB will be 1 gram of gold.

Representational image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold in the national capital on Monday gained marginally by Rs 14 to Rs 45,080 per 10 gram supported by rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

The Indian rupee depreciated 34 paise to 73.82 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday. In the international market, gold was marginally lower at USD 1,753 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 22.47 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX trading marginally down at $1,753 per ounce on Monday. Gold prices traded under pressure on stronger dollar," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

