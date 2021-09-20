STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

New IPOs to help add USD 400 billion to m-cap in 3 years, India to be 5th largest market globally: Goldman Sachs

The number of such 'unicorns', which are companies having a valuation of USD 1 and above, has surged in India in recent years.

Published: 20th September 2021 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

sensex, nifty, stock exchange, shares

Last week, India surpassed France to be the country with the sixth highest market capitalisation. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: New initial public offerings (IPOs) will help add USD 400 billion to the overall market capitalisation over the next three years, an American brokerage said on Monday.

The estimate comes on the back of a surge in IPO activity in the last few months, which has seen companies raise USD 10 billion from public markets since the beginning of the year -- higher than the money raised in the three years prior to that, Goldman Sachs said.

"We expect the IPO pipeline to remain robust over the next 12-24 months, based on recent announcements from 'new economy' unicorns and our objective framework for estimating new listings," it said.

The number of such 'unicorns', which are companies having a valuation of USD 1 and above, has surged in India in recent years, enabled by the rise of the internet ecosystem, availability of private capital and favourable regulatory environment, it said.

"We estimate nearly USD 400 billion of market cap could be added from new IPOs over the next 2-3 years. India's market cap could increase from USD 3.5 trillion currently to over USD 5 trillion by 2024, making it the 5th largest market by capitalization," it said.

Last week, India surpassed France to be the country with the sixth highest market capitalisation.

At present, Indian equity indices are among the 'oldest' in the region with the average listing age exceeding 20 years and dominated by old-economy sectors.

However, as the large digital IPOs get included, the new economy sector's exposure could rise from 5 per cent to 12 per cent (at 50 per cent float) and 16 per cent (full inclusion) over the next 2-3 years, it said.

Among the companies which have debuted on the stock markets is Zomato, while others like the fintech player Paytm are in the fray.

While Indian equities have done well this year (trading 26 per cent up since January), being the best performing market regionally has prompted overheating concerns, the brokerage said, but added that it is overweight on expectations of a strong cyclical recovery and supportive flows.

Additionally, the strong thematic appeal and growth potential of the new economy sectors lend support to the medium-term view.

"Investors can find attractive return opportunities, as long as they don't overpay for growth, as evidenced by significant outperformance of China's new economy stocks over the past decade. Financial intermediaries may have substantial revenue opportunities from growth in issuance-related activities," it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPOs India stock market financial market Goldman Sachs
India Matters
Image for representation
Look who’s saying threats to Hinduism are imaginary 
Calicut University
Calicut varsity makes anti-dowry declaration must for admissions
For representational purpose.
Doctors remove kidney, part of lung to save man from black fungus post-Covid
Rafhan Ummer
Kerala man throws 426 punches in a minute, enters Guinness records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp