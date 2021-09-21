STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Airtel to cut greenhouse gas by 50 per cent in a decade

Airtel said it has also become the first Indian telecom firm to join the United Nations’ Global Compact — the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative.

Published: 21st September 2021

Airtel

An Airtel billboard (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Underlining the sharp increase in the number of companies shifting focus on enhancing their sustainability quotients, telecom services major Bharti Airtel announced on Monday that it now aims to reduce its greenhouse emissions by 50% by fiscal year 2030-31. 

In a statement, the company said that it has pledged to reduce its carbon footprint and emissions from its network operations and will achieve these overarching goals through multiple interventions. Some of these interventions include accelerated green energy adoption across its network operations, energy-efficient infrastructure and processes, as well as the implementation of sustainable business practices at its workplaces.

“Airtel has joined the Science-Based Targets initiative’s (SBTi) ‘Business Ambition for 1.5°C’ campaign and adopted targets to significantly reduce its carbon footprint and emissions from its network operations,” the company statement said. Airtel is committed to a 50% reduction in GHG emissions by FY31 across its operations, it added. 

“Businesses have a fundamental responsibility to contribute to this effort and Airtel has adopted an ambitious target in this direction and will report its progress transparently,” said Vidyut Gulati, Director-Legal, Bharti Airtel. 

Meanwhile, Airtel said it has also become the first Indian telecom firm to join the United Nations’ Global Compact — the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative.

