Gold marginally down; silver gains Rs 40

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold in the national capital on Tuesday was marginally down by Rs 3 to Rs 45,258 per 10 grams inline with weak global precious metal prices and rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 45,261 per 10 grams. Silver gained Rs 40 to Rs 58,750 per kilogram from Rs 58,710 per kilogram in the previous trade. The Indian rupee appreciated 15 paise to 73.59 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday. In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,761 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 22.42 per ounce.

"The two-day US FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting will start today and market players will await for any comments from FED officials to gauge tapering clues," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.