Priced at Rs 1.68 lakh, Yamaha Motor launches YZF-R15 Version 4; check details here 

By Express News Service

Japanese two-wheeler maker Yamaha Motor on Tuesday launched the fourth iteration of its flagship 155cc supersport motorcycle, the YZF-R15 Version 4. Yamaha also introduced a new variant of the bike- the YZF-R15M.

Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India group of companies said, “Under the umbrella of ‘The Call of the Blue’ brand campaign, Yamaha has launched unique products and services. Today, I am happy to announce the world premiere of the YZF-R15 V4 in India. This shows the importance of the Indian market in our global plans. The YZF-R15 V4 carries the same racing DNA as the YZF-M1 & YZF-R1. The R15 V4 will provide Indian customers with all the latest technology that Yamaha has gained from conducting multiple racing activities. I believe that the all new YZF-R15 V4 and the YZF-R15M will take the thrills of racing to a whole new level and provide greater experience to our R15 fans in India. Yamaha will continue to provide such unique products and services in the Indian market in the future as well.”

Price and Availability

The 2021 range of YZF-R15 gets many segment-first features and will be available across all company dealerships in India by end of September. The Yamaha R15 is priced at Rs 1,67,800 and the R15M will be sold at Rs 1,77,800 (both prices ex-Showroom India). Prices vary for different colour options.

Yamaha has also introduced Aerox scooter in India that is based on the R15. It is a maxi scooter and is priced at 1,29,000 (ex-showroom, India).

The online bookings for this model range begin from September 21, 2021. The R15 V4 comes in 3 colours Racing Blue, Dark Knight, and Metallic Red. The R15M will be available in Metallic Grey colour, additionally the R15M Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition has also been launched with MotoGP branding on the fairing, fuel tank, front mud guard and rear side panels, outlining Yamaha’s strong Racing DNA, said the company.

Power, Design and Features

The 2021 YZF-R15 range is powered by a 155cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, SOHC, 4-valve engine that produces maximum power of 18.4 PS at 10,000rpm, with a torque output of 14.2 Nm at 7,500rpm. The fuel-injected motor with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Unlike the forward-slanted design lines seen on other supersport models, the 2021 YZF-R15 range adopts predominantly horizontal design lines like the YZF-R1, inheriting the DNA of Yamaha’s R-Series. The new YZF-R15 uses a single bi‐functional Class-D LED headlight that emphasizes the presence of the M-shaped intake duct.

Talking about handling, the company said that the new YZF-R15 employs an upside down front fork with 37 mm inner tubes, wherein the lower end (unsprung) is light, and the upper end (sprung) has thick outer tubes bolted to the chassis for higher rigidity.

The new YZF-R15 model is also the first small-displacement Yamaha motorcycle with manual transmission to feature Traction Control System, which controls the ignition timing and fuel injection volume to instantly adjust engine power output to avoid excessive slippage. It is also the first Yamaha single-cylinder motorcycle to feature a quick-shifter (standard on the YZF-R15 V4 Racing Blue and YZF-R15M), for smooth, clutchless, upshifts. It activates when speed is at or over 20 km/h, the engine rpm is at or over 2,000 rpm and accelerating.