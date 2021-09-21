Skoda Kushaq bookings cross 10,000-mark since June 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Skoda Auto India has achieved the milestone of 10,000 bookings for newly launched mid-size SUV Kushaq. Launched in June at starting price of Rs 10.5 lakh, Kushaq marked a new begining for the Czech automaker which is leading the Volkswagen group’s India 2.0 program.

The SUV, which competes against segment leader Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, is the first model built on an all-new vehicle platform from the Volkswagen group. The German automaker is itself getting ready to launch a similar vehicle under its brand portfolio- the Volkswagen Taigun- on September 23.

However, stiff competition for Kushaq will come around early next month when MG Motor would be launching its mid-size SUV Astor. Expected to carry a similar price tag, MG’s upcoming SUV is loaded with segment-first features such as ADAS, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assist and automatic emergency braking and a robot-type digital AI assistant.