STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Need higher investment in healthcare, infrastructure for sustainable growth: Das

'Restoring the durability of private consumption, which has remained historically the mainstay of aggregate demand will be very crucial going forward.'

Published: 22nd September 2021 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday pitched for higher investment in infrastructure and reforms in labour and product markets to achieve sustainable growth post-pandemic.

Addressing AIMA National Management Convention, Das underlined the need for increased investment in healthcare education, digital and physical infrastructure to ensure sustainable growth and generate employment opportunities.

Noting that the pandemic has affected the poor and the vulnerable more in emerging and developing countries, Das said, "Our endeavour should be to ensure livable and sustainable growth in the post-pandemic future. Restoring the durability of private consumption, which has remained historically the mainstay of aggregate demand will be very crucial going forward".

More importantly, sustainable growth should entail meeting on macro fundamentals via medium-term investments, sound financial systems and structural reforms, he said.

"Towards this objective, a big push to investment in healthcare, education, innovation, physical and digital infrastructure will be required.

We should also continue with further reforms in labour and product markets to encourage competition and dynamism, and to benefit from the pandemic induced opportunities," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reserve Bank of India Shaktikanta Das Pandemic Lockdown COVID 19
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp