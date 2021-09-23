STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Amit Shah to address first mega cooperatives meet on Saturday; to outline government's roadmap

Around 3 million cooperatives from 110 countries associated with the International Cooperative Alliance are also expected to join virtually, an IFFCO official said.

Published: 23rd September 2021 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Amit Shah

Union Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will address the first mega conference on cooperatives to be held on Saturday in the national capital, where he is likely to outline the government's vision and roadmap for development of the sector.

This is the first Sehkarita Sammelan, or National Cooperative Conference, that Shah is scheduled to address as minister in-charge of the new Ministry of Cooperation, which was created in July this year with an aim to strengthen the cooperative movement in the country.

The conference -- to be held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium -- is being organised by cooperative bodies IFFCO, National Cooperative Federation of India, Amul, Sahakar Bharti, NAFED, KRIBHCO, among others.

Minister of State for Cooperation B L Verma and International Cooperatives Alliance (Global) President Ariel Guarco will also be present at the event.

"This is the first big event (where) the minister will address the cooperatives and will share the government's vision and outline the roadmap for development of this sector in the country," the ministry's spokesperson told reporters.

This will be the first opportunity where the members of cooperatives will hear from the minister directly about the government's plan for the sector, the official said.

The event will see 2,000 members attending in person, while 8 crore will join virtually.

Around 3 million cooperatives from 110 countries associated with the International Cooperative Alliance (Global) are also expected to join virtually, an IFFCO official said.

This conference will also play an important role in strengthening Indian cooperatives on the global stage.

It will also work towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aim of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', IFFCO said in a statement.

The ministry's core mantra is to strengthen the cooperative movement in the country, provide a separate administrative, legal and policy framework and streamline the processes to enable the development of Multi-State Cooperative Societies (MSCS), it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah National Cooperative Conference
India Matters
For representational purposes
No mass gatherings in districts with over 5% Covid positivity rate: Centre
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
10-year-old moves HC against Karnataka’s language policy
Ashraf Ali and Sultana Khatoon (Left), Vikas Uniyal and Sushma Uniyal (Right)
Hindu, Muslim women donate kidneys to save life of each other's spouse
Teresa and Augnes recite the national anthems of countries at St John’s Cathedral in Brisbane | Express
Kerala sisters from Australia recite national anthems of 193 countries, win hearts, world record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp