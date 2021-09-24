STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

E-tailers’ sales may cross USD 9 billion this festive season, says research

In the first weeks of the festive month alone, the  sales by the e-tailers are likely to touch $4.8 billion, a 30% increase in GMV YoY.

Published: 24th September 2021 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Smartphone

Image used for representational purpose (File Photo | AFP)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  India’s e-commerce industry is expected to clock sales worth over 9 billion this festive month, a 23% growth in Gross Merchandise value (GMV) YoY, according to the latest report by research firm Redseer.

In the first weeks of the festive month alone, the sales by the e-tailers are likely to touch $4.8 billion, a 30% increase in GMV YoY.

E-commerce giants including Amazon, Flipkart have strengthened their logistics capabilities, announced recruitment of part-time workers as well as onboarded sellers/ brick and mortar stores on their platforms to cater to the increased demand during the month-long festive season across the country.

Flipkart has announced its mega sales event, Big Billion Days Sales from October 7-12 with the etailer expected to announce mega discounts/ exclusive launches in smartphones, home appliances, fashion, home decor categories.

Amazon is likely to announce its Great India Festival season dates on Friday, according to top sources.

The Redseer report indicated that the etailers sold products worth $7.4 billion in 2020. This was despite the pandemic having disrupted the economy and casting an impact on the purchasing power of consumers.

The survey added that the  growth will be mostly driven by the accelerated online adoption which has been witnessed as an effect of Covid.

Secondly, Tier 2+ will continue to drive growth as they are 55-60% of the total shopper base this year, similar or higher than 57% in 2020 festive days.

E-tailers sold products worth $7.4 billion in 2020

This was despite the pandemic having disrupted the economy and casting an impact on the purchasing power of consumers.

The growth will be driven by the accelerated online adoption.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gross Merchandise value Amazon Flipkart E-Commerce
India Matters
For representational purposes
No mass gatherings in districts with over 5% Covid positivity rate: Centre
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
10-year-old moves HC against Karnataka’s language policy
Ashraf Ali and Sultana Khatoon (Left), Vikas Uniyal and Sushma Uniyal (Right)
Hindu, Muslim women donate kidneys to save life of each other's spouse
Teresa and Augnes recite the national anthems of countries at St John’s Cathedral in Brisbane | Express
Kerala sisters from Australia recite national anthems of 193 countries, win hearts, world record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp