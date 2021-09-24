STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Modi government plans to seek ratings upgrade from Moody’s

Finance ministry officials plan to meet the Moody’s to provide details on how India will meet its budget targets for the current fiscal year, according to Bloomberg, citing sources.

Published: 24th September 2021 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Moody's

Moody's Investors Service (File photo| Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Finance ministry is planning to pitch for a sovereign rating upgrade from Moody’s Investors Service, as it is planning to meet them on September 28.

Finance ministry officials plan to meet the Moody’s to provide details on how India will meet its budget targets for the current fiscal year, according to Bloomberg, citing sources.

“Ministry keeps on meeting rating agencies updating them with the fiscal situation. This is a routine process. Certainly, we will push for rating upgrade,” an official in the finance ministry told TNIE.

Officials said that the meeting will involve budget plan, fiscal path and recovery in the economy and revenue collection after the second wave. 

Moody’s Investor Service had downgraded India’s sovereign rating to the lowest investment grade on June 1, 2020 to ‘BAA3’ from ‘BAA2’ and also maintained the outlook from ‘stable’ to ‘negative’.

Baa3’ is its lowest investment grade — just a notch above junk status. It had then cited policy challenges in addressing a prolonged economic slowdown and its deteriorating fiscal position.

“The decision to downgrade India’s ratings reflects Moody’s view that the country’s policy-making institutions will be challenged in enacting and implementing policies which effectively mitigate the risks of a sustained period of relatively low growth, significant further deterioration in the general government fiscal position and stress in the financial sector,” it had said in a statement.

The Indian economy contracted 7.3% in FY21 but is expected to clock double-digit growth during the current fiscal.

Lowest rating grade

Moody’s Investor Service had downgraded India’s sovereign rating to the lowest investment grade on June 1, 2020 to ‘BAA3’ from ‘BAA2’.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Moody's Finance Ministry
India Matters
For representational purposes
No mass gatherings in districts with over 5% Covid positivity rate: Centre
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
10-year-old moves HC against Karnataka’s language policy
Ashraf Ali and Sultana Khatoon (Left), Vikas Uniyal and Sushma Uniyal (Right)
Hindu, Muslim women donate kidneys to save life of each other's spouse
Teresa and Augnes recite the national anthems of countries at St John’s Cathedral in Brisbane | Express
Kerala sisters from Australia recite national anthems of 193 countries, win hearts, world record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp