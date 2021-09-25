STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Piaggio's India arm sets up first EV facility in Chennai

Published: 25th September 2021 03:19 PM

MUMBAI: Italy-headquartered Piaggio Group's Indian subsidiary Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd has set up its first EV outlet in Chennai, which is first-of-its-kind facility in Tamil Nadu, the company said on Saturday.

Inaugurated by Minister for Medical and Family Welfare of Tamil Nadu, M A Subramanium, the experience centre (EV showroom) will allow customers to access Piaggio's entire range of electric vehicles, the company said.

"We are happy to open our first EV exclusive showroom in Tamil Nadu at Chennai. Chennai being a big metro and a major business hub, inter-city transportation business is one of the major economic drivers," said Saju Nair, EVP and Head of Commercial Vehicle Business, Piaggio India Pvt Ltd.

After Chennai, the company further looks to expand its EV presence in various other markets in Tamil Nadu, Nair added. Piaggio had recently launched their FX range (fixed battery) of EVs in both cargo and passenger segments. These new products will be available at the new Chennai outlet, it said.

"With the TN government's focus on eco-friendly technologies, EV vehicles are going to be of extreme importance in the future. Our EV policy is drawn in order to facilitate multi-fold increase in production and infrastructure development of electric vehicles," said Subramanium at the launch.

Piaggio's new range of electric vehicles will definitely help in increasing the earnability due to its low cost of operation superior range, he said.

"We are offering unique service solutions like class leading warranty and free maintenance package to ensure confidence and peace of mind for our customers while shifting to EV technology," Nair said.

