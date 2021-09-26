STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Market valuation of top-10 valued firms jumps over Rs 1.56 lakh crore

During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark rallied 1,032.58 points or 1.74 per cent and the BSE Sensex made history on Friday by reaching the 60,000-mark for the first time ever.

Published: 26th September 2021

Reliance Industries Limited

Reliance Industries Limited (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The top 10 valued firms added a total Rs 1,56,317.17 crore to their market valuation last week, helped by across the board rally which catapulted the benchmark index Sensex to the record 60,000 mark for the first time.

During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark rallied 1,032.58 points or 1.74 per cent. The BSE Sensex made history on Friday by reaching the 60,000-mark for the first time ever. The market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries zoomed Rs 58,671.55 crore to reach Rs 15,74,052.03 crore.

The m-cap of RIL went past Rs 16 lakh crore mark in intra-day trade on Thursday following a rally in its share price. The valuation of Infosys jumped Rs 30,605.08 crore to Rs 7,48,032.17 crore. Bajaj Finance added Rs 22,173.04 crore to its market valuation to Rs 4,70,465.58 crore and Tata Consultancy Services Rs 15,110.63 crore to Rs 14,32,013.76 crore.

HDFC Bank's market capitalisation rallied Rs 10,142 crore to Rs 8,86,739.86 crore. The valuation of Bharti Airtel jumped Rs 6,068.69 crore to reach Rs 4,05,970.66 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited by Rs 4,863.65 crore to Rs 6,44,199.18 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation surged by Rs 4,254.75 crore to Rs 4,01,978.75 crore and HDFC added Rs 2,523.56 crore to Rs 5,13,073.85 crore. The market capitalisation of ICICI Bank jumped Rs 1,904.22 crore to Rs 5,01,080.90 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries was leading the chart followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

