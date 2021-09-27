STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
INOX Leisure, PVR zoom on Maharashtra cinema reopening announcement

Shares of INOX Leisure zoomed 17.83 per cent to their one-year high of Rs 412.20 on BSE. PVR gained 9.99 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 1,662.20.

Published: 27th September 2021 12:00 PM

For representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of multiplex operators on Monday were in heavy demand, with INOX Leisure jumping up to 18 per cent after the announcement that cinema halls in Maharashtra will be permitted to operate from October 22.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said cinema halls and drama theatres in the state will be permitted to operate from October 22 on the condition that they follow all the protocols required to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Shares of INOX Leisure zoomed 17.83 per cent to their one-year high of Rs 412.20 on BSE. PVR gained 9.99 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 1,662.20. The state government will soon issue the standard operating procedure (SOPs) in this regard, he had said.

