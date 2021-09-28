STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Fintech can help check digital frauds, says RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar

'We need to concentrate and focus all our attention on minimising digital fraud. We need to up our guard against digital frauds and cyber crimes,' Sankar stressed.

Published: 28th September 2021 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

Fraud

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Reserve Bank Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar on Tuesday said that Fintech firms can play a significant role in preventing digital frauds, which has surged during the COVID-19 pandemic period.

Speaking at the Global FinTech Fest 2021 being organised by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), Sankar said that digital penetration is largely limited to urban and metro areas and needed to be expanded to the entire country.

"We need technological solutions to increase penetration to the vast sections of the population, which is unbanked and lacks a smartphone," he said, and added that promising options have been identified by the RBI through the sandbox mechanism.

He said fintech holds promise to prevent frauds, which has become apparent as the pace of digital penetration has outstripped awareness.

He further said that incidents of digital frauds have risen during the pandemic and citied data regarding fraudsters ramping up their efforts in the financial services industries.

"We need to concentrate and focus all our attention on minimising digital fraud. We need to up our guard against digital frauds and cyber crimes," Sankar stressed.

He further said that both regulators and other stakeholders have to play their respective roles effectively to ensure that innovation in the fintech space continues to support India's economic growth.

"We are in the best of times, with the promise of technological innovation in finance and hope of substantial efficiency gains, better customer experience and greater social welfare, but we also need to deal with the threats of online frauds, compromise of customer credentials, data privacy, and safety," the deputy governor said. Sankar also said fintech can play an important role in real-time cross-border payments, which have stagnated for decades.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fintech Reserve Bank T Rabi Sankar
India Matters
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu schools to reopen on November 1 for classes 1 to 8
For representational purposes (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Why the Chinese are destroying their wealth creators
Representational Image (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Covid transmission to continue for a very long time: WHO official
Jasna Salim with her painting of .Little Krishna at Ulanadu Sree Krishna Swamy temple in Pandalam.
Kerala Muslim woman presents her Krishna painting before deity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp