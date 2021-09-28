STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Reduction in GST, subsidy on conversion kits to push Auto LPG growth

Since NO2 is one of the principal products of vehicular pollution, there is an urgent need to redraw attention to the vehicular fuel policy in the country, it said.

Published: 28th September 2021 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

GST Council

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A reduction in GST rates on auto LPG and subsidies on conversion kits can spur the use of LPG as a fuel in automobiles, Indian Auto LPG Coalition (IAC) said on Tuesday emphasising the need to recast vehicular fuel mix with a greater share of cleaner alternatives.

In a statement, IAC, the nodal body and a leading advocate of cleaner and greener fuels, said concurrent to the temporary benefits accrued during lockdowns, a number of recent studies have highlighted how air pollution needs to remain a top concern for the country.

"Not only is auto LPG 40-50 per cent cheaper than the carbon-based petrol and diesel, but its emissions are also negligible as compared to the conventional fuels. So, adoption of auto LPG leads to purer air and cleaner environment, reduced public health burden and lower mobility cost," it said.

It quoted a Greenpeace report of last month to say that the eight most populous state capitals have experienced an increase in Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2) levels between April 2020 and April 2021, upending the supposedly lockdown-driven air quality improvement thesis.

Since NO2 is one of the principal products of vehicular pollution, there is an urgent need to redraw attention to the vehicular fuel policy in the country, it said.

"For quite some time now, we have been urging the government to adopt a vehicular fuel policy that would reflect the reality of ever-persistent and even deteriorating air pollution levels in our country, especially in the urban areas," said Suyash Gupta, Director General, IAC.

Among the eight cities highlighted in the Greenpeace report, Delhi has registered the maximum rise in NO2 levels at 125 per cent between April 2020 and April 2021.

"Another report by CSE has found higher pm 2.5 levels in Jan-March 2021 than those for the same months in previous two years," he said.

Stating that the government must do an instant rethink on its vehicular fuel policy, Gupta said an immediate shifting of auto LPG from the high GST slab of 18 per cent to the modest 5 per cent slab is required.

Similarly, it would also need the government to subsidize the market rates of auto LPG conversion kits by way of removing the latter from the prohibitive 28 per cent GST slab to lower slabs.

"When combined with relaxing of Type approval norms governing conversion to gaseous fuels, the resultant push to the retrofitment market would be a much-needed stimulus for the growth of auto LPG uptake in the country," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GST LPG
India Matters
Planes are parked at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (File photo| AP)
Taliban govt asks India to resume flights to Kabul in first communication
The woman arrived from Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight (Representational image | PTI)
This sweet gesture by Indigo air hostesses floors flyers onboard delayed flight
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Senior batsmen expressed reservations about Virat Kohli's captaincy
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp