STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Ex-employees’ gratuity claims not to hit airline, says Jet Airways

Jet Airways has stated that its staff approaching the labour department over non-payment of gratuity and other dues would not have any impact on the airline.

Published: 29th September 2021 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Jet Airways has stated that its staff approaching the labour department over non-payment of gratuity and other dues would not have any impact on the airline. It added that the seeking of recovery of the gratuity dues is not ‘material’ for the purposes of Regulation 30 of the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) regulations.

“Submissions have been made on behalf of the Monitoring Committee before the Labour Commissioner that on the resolution plan being approved, all claims of the employees and workmen including the gratuity dues being claimed by the employees/workmen have been admitted as part of the claims admitted and treated under resolution plan, and these claims will be settled as part of the resolution plan in accordance with the provisions of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code,” said Jet Airways in a regulatory filing. 

A hearing before the labour commissioner has been scheduled on October 8, 2021 in this regard. Jet concluded that various associations of employees and workmen have independently approached the NCLAT to oppose the approval of the resolution plan by NCLT. It added that these appeals remain pending and that no orders have yet been passed by the NCLAT.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on October 8 will hear an appeal filed by Jet Airways employees against the Kalrock-Jalan revival plan that was given a green light by Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in June 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jet Airways
India Matters
Planes are parked at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (File photo| AP)
Taliban govt asks India to resume flights to Kabul in first communication
The woman arrived from Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight (Representational image | PTI)
This sweet gesture by Indigo air hostesses floors flyers onboard delayed flight
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Senior batsmen expressed reservations about Virat Kohli's captaincy
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp