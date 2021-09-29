Ex-employees’ gratuity claims not to hit airline, says Jet Airways

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Jet Airways has stated that its staff approaching the labour department over non-payment of gratuity and other dues would not have any impact on the airline. It added that the seeking of recovery of the gratuity dues is not ‘material’ for the purposes of Regulation 30 of the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) regulations.

“Submissions have been made on behalf of the Monitoring Committee before the Labour Commissioner that on the resolution plan being approved, all claims of the employees and workmen including the gratuity dues being claimed by the employees/workmen have been admitted as part of the claims admitted and treated under resolution plan, and these claims will be settled as part of the resolution plan in accordance with the provisions of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code,” said Jet Airways in a regulatory filing.

A hearing before the labour commissioner has been scheduled on October 8, 2021 in this regard. Jet concluded that various associations of employees and workmen have independently approached the NCLAT to oppose the approval of the resolution plan by NCLT. It added that these appeals remain pending and that no orders have yet been passed by the NCLAT.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on October 8 will hear an appeal filed by Jet Airways employees against the Kalrock-Jalan revival plan that was given a green light by Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in June 2021.