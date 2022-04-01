Coal India achieves record production of 622 MT in FY22

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: State-owned Coal India Limited (CIL) on Friday reported a record coal production in FY22 at 622.6 million tonnes, registering an annual growth of 4.4 per cent.

In 2020-21, coal production stood at 595.2 million tonnes (MT).

Coal supplies to power generation companies during FY22 also touched a record of 540.4 MT, up 21.4 per cent as compared to 445 MT in FY21.

"CIL ended FY22 scripting a historic high in coal production, offtake and coal despatch to power plants.. amid rising coal demand from the country's (power) generation companies,'' the company said in a regulatory filing.

According to the filing, CIL began FY22 with 99.13 MT of stock at its pitheads and could liquidate 38.4 MT of coal in March 2022-end.

Coal output and offtake targets are pegged at 700 MTs for FY23, it said.

"With a focus on production boost, CIL has cleared 16 coal mining projects, of which seven are greenfield and nine are expansion projects. Combined, they have a total capacity of nearly 100 MT a year and incremental capacity of 56.7 MT per year."

RANCHI

Meanwhile, Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), the Jharkhand-based subsidiary of Coal India Limited (CIL), has shattered all its previous records by registering the highest ever coal production and dispatch.

According to CCL Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) PM Prasad, these figures are the best-registered figures by the company since its inception as the company witnessed an unprecedented growth of 10% in raw coal production as compared to last fiscal.

“Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, we have registered a growth of nearly 10 percent in coal production and coal offtake as well,” said the CMD. This performance of the company gains added relevance because of the post-Covid-19 challenges and the nation’s increasing demand for coal, he added.

The CMD said that the company’s coal production stood at 68.85 Million Ton (MT) while coal dispatch remained to be 71.86 MT during fiscal 2021-2022. The average rake loading also registered 4% growth. According to CMD, the capital expenditure of the company was Rs 2000 crore in fiscal 2021-22, which is a growth of 15% as compared to last fiscal. The company paid Rs 899.10 crore as land compensation in FY 2021-22 and carried out plantation in 133 hectares against a committed target of 110 Hectares in FY 2021- '22.

Congratulating the entire team of CCL for this achievement, the CMD said, “This performance is a testimony of perseverance and dedication of the energy warriors of the company.”

The CMD also expressed his gratitude to the State Government and local district administrations for their continuous support. He further acknowledged the trade union representatives, public representatives, villagers and the stakeholders of the company.

Notably, CCL mining areas are spread out in 8 districts of Jharkhand including the state capital Ranchi. CCL is one of the biggest contributors to the state exchequer and working on inclusive growth of state in Jharkhand. The company is also a pioneer in CSR and implements various welfare schemes for the benefit of the stakeholders. This year also company signed an MOU with the Akshaya Patra Foundation for establishing a community kitchen at Ramgarh which will provide Mid-Day meals to about 50,000 students of the government schools of Jharkhand.

(With inputs from PTI)