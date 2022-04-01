Wipro GE Healthcare invests Rs 100 crore in new manufacturing facility

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Global medical technology company Wipro GE Healthcare on Thursday announced the launch of its new manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, under the government’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme.

Set up with an investment of Rs 100 crore, the new plant Wipro GE Medical Device Manufacturing factory (MDM) is one of the 15 medical device manufacturers approved under the scheme.

The plant is a 100% subsidiary of Wipro GE Healthcare, and it currently has 35 employees, which is expected to increase to 100 in the next 2 to 3 years. It is set up for manufacturing CT machines, cathlab equipment, ultrasound scanners, patient monitoring solutions, ECG machines and ventilators.