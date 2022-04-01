STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Wipro GE Healthcare invests Rs 100 crore in new manufacturing facility

The plant is a 100% subsidiary of Wipro GE Healthcare, and it currently has 35 employees, which is expected to increase to 100 in the next 2 to 3 years. 

Published: 01st April 2022 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Wipro

Wipro

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Global medical technology company Wipro GE Healthcare on Thursday announced the launch of its new manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, under the government’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme. 

Set up with an investment of Rs 100 crore,  the new plant Wipro GE Medical Device Manufacturing factory (MDM)  is one of the 15 medical device manufacturers approved under the scheme.

The plant is a 100% subsidiary of Wipro GE Healthcare, and it currently has 35 employees, which is expected to increase to 100 in the next 2 to 3 years.  It is set up for manufacturing CT machines, cathlab equipment, ultrasound scanners, patient monitoring solutions, ECG machines and ventilators. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wipro GE Healthcare Medical manufacturers ECG Investment
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp