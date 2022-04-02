STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
﻿Coal ministry successfully auctioned five mines in four states

Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) won three, Twenty First Century Mining Private Limited and BS Ispat Limited has won one each.

NEW DELHI: The coal ministry on Saturday informed that it has successfully auctioned the five coal mines in four states. These mines were put on auction under the fourth tranche of commercial auction.

JSPL has won the bids for Utkal B1 & B2 coal blocks in Odisha. These two blocks have Geological Reserves of 347.08 Million Ton (MT). JSPL has also won the bids for Gare Palma IV/6 coal block in Chhatisgarh.

Twenty First Century Mining Private Limited won bid for Rabodih OCP coal blocks in Jharkhand. B S Ispat Limited won the bid for Chinora mine in Maharashtra.

“During the e-auction conducted on the MSTC platform on March 31st and April 1st, 2022, cumulatively five CMSP coal mines were put up for auction,” said the ministry in a statement.

All five coal mines are fully explored coal mines. The total geological reserves for these five coal mines are 665.08 MT.

The Ministry of Coal had launched the Notice Inviting Tender (NIT) for the auction of coal mines for commercial mining under the 14th Tranche of CM(SP) Act, 2015, and 4th Tranche of MMDR Act, 1957 on 16 December 2021.

