STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Commercial EV maker EKA unveils its first e-bus E9 

The e-bus was unveiled by the Minister of Tourism and Environment in the Maharashtra Government Aaditya Thackeray along with Sudhir Mehta, Chairman of the EKA.

Published: 02nd April 2022 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Commercial electric vehicle maker EKA on Saturday unveiled its first e-bus E9.

The e-bus was unveiled by the Minister of Tourism and Environment in the Maharashtra Government Aaditya Thackeray along with Sudhir Mehta, Chairman of the EKA and Pinnacle Industries Limited at the Pune Alternate Fuel Conclave (AFC) on Saturday.

EKA is a subsidiary of Pinnacle Industries.

Organised by Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), in association with Maratha Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), the conclave is an initiative of the Maharashtra Government.

EKA E9 is powered by a 200 KW electric motor, offering faster acceleration, more horsepower, greater traction power and along with 17 per cent gradeability to tackle any terrain and a regenerative braking system, the company said in a release.

"Electrification of commercial vehicles, public transport, especially the bus sector, is key to India's decarbonization strategy.

Today, we are excited to launch our first electric bus EKA E9, to empower cities to achieve their zero-emissions targets," said Mehta.

Eka buses are designed and optimized to provide the best ride experience and best returns to the customers, he said, adding, "With the new EKA E9, we offer a global platform for clean, efficient, and profitable public transport to meet the rising demand on important markets that are ready for the shift to electromobility.

" EKA said its first battery-electric bus features a new streamlined vehicle design, maximized power and range and with a Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) lower than existing Internal Combustion engine powered buses, the new vehicle promises to deliver sustainability and profitability to all stakeholders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
E-vehicle EKA E-bus E9 Pinnacle Industries
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp