Drillmec to invest 35 million Euros in energy transition

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Drillmec, a Piacenza-based company in the Oil and Gas sector, part of Indian infrastructure giant MEIL group, informed on Friday that its board has approved the investment plan for over 35 million euros in energy transition.

The company, jointly with the Indian parent company MEIL, will produce hydrogen through the most advanced technologies available such as electrolysis, pyrolysis, and the design and construction of CO2 capture and storage systems.

In this context, Drillmec has launched the company Idrogena, a start-up dedicated to the development and industrial production of a pyrolytic converter for the production of ultra-clean hydrogen. “We are pleased to announce this new initiative in our country which is consistent with our history, which is to innovate and develop responsible and safe technologies capable of incorporate energy, social and environmental needs,” said Simone Trevisani, CEO of Drillmec SpA.

The company said that with the converter, the production of hydrogen can take place at destination in a capillary manner, thus significantly reducing transport costs and working around the low energy content of hydrogen.