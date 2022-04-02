STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India-Australia pact to boost trade, investment: Exporters 

Australia is at present India's largest export destination in the Oceania region and is amongst the top 15 export destinations, FIEO President A Sakthivel said.

Published: 02nd April 2022 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Piyush Goyal signs the trade pact with Australia

Union Minister Piyush Goyal signs the trade pact with Australia. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The trade agreement signed between India and Australia on Saturday will help boost two-way commerce and investment between the countries, according to exporters.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said the pact will benefit several sectors, including apparel, textiles, leather, footwear, gems, jewellery, engineering goods and pharmaceuticals, besides services.

Australia is at present India's largest export destination in the Oceania region and is amongst the top 15 export destinations, FIEO President A Sakthivel said.

Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) Chairman Colin Shah said after successfully negotiating a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the UAE, India has secured preferential access for the sector in Australia.

Currently, India and Australia have a significant bilateral trade of USD 950 million for gems and jewellery commodities, he said.

Key commodities that are exported to Australia are gold jewellery (plain and studded) and polished diamonds.

The main commodities imported from Australia include precious metals -- gold and silver bars.

"We expect Australia to benefit from access to areas where India is a world leader, such as diamonds.

By providing preferential access for Indian gems and jewellery exports, the deal also makes it cheaper for Australian retailers to procure world-class jewellery crafted with finesse from Indian manufacturers," he said.

Shah also said he expects the agreement to boost bilateral gems and jewellery trade from USD 950 million at present to USD 1.5 billion.

India and Australia on Saturday signed an economic cooperation and trade agreement under which Canberra would provide duty-free access in its market for over 6,000 broad sectors of India, including textiles, leather, furniture, jewellery and machinery.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Australia Trade Federation of Indian Export Organisations
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp