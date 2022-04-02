IT, ITeS attract USD 8.3 billion investment across 256 deals in January-March 2022

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: IT and ITeS have attracted $8.3 billion across 256 deals from January-March 2022. The industry has witnessed a 93% growth compared to the January-March 2021 quarter that attracted $4.3 billion investments across 163 deals.

According to a report by Venture Intelligence, a research service focused on private company financials, transactions, and their valuations, deals in the tech industry were led by the investments in Swiggy and other unicorns including the Blockchain-focused Polygon ($450 million), enterprise voice tech focused Uniphore Software ($400 million), and analytics firm Fractal ($360 million).

The BFSI industry attracted about $1.2 billion across 12 deals during the first quarter of 2022, a 46% increase from the $824 million invested across 13 deals in the same quarter of previous year. The $486 million investment in publicly listed IIFL Wealth Management by Bain Capital topped the BFSI list, followed by Apollo Global Management-led $267 million investment in Hero Fincorp and the $200 million investment in Oxyzo Financial Services. With the decline in technology stock prices in the US, private market investors are likely to be much more selective in funding late-stage tech start-ups as compared to 2021, said Arun Natarajan, Founder, Venture Intelligence.

Also, Private Equity - Venture Capital (PE-VC) firms invested over $15.1 billion across 346 deals in Indian companies during the first three months of 2022. Deal volumes in the first quarter of 2022 showed a 35% growth compared to Q121. Qatar Investment Authority’s $1.5 billion investment in the new media and consumer technology-focused platform Bodhi Tree was the largest in the first quarter of this year.

“As the pandemic induced headwinds, as well as tailwinds, recede, we may witness PE-VC investors - who have already raised significant capital for their newer funds - focus on newer sectors and catalyse consolidation in some of the tech sectors,” Natarajan said.

