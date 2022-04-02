Second hike in one month; commercial LPG cylinder price up by Rs 249.50 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The price of a commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder was increased on Friday by Rs 249.50 to Rs 2,253 per 19-kg cylinder. This is the second hike within a month on commercial cylinders, used by commercial establishments like hotels and restaurants. The last time it rose by `105 per 19 kilogram cylinder in Delhi. However, there is no hike on domestic LPG.

Meanwhile, Oil Marketing Companies have also hiked the price of Jet fuel prices by 2%, the seventh hike in the year. As per the price notification, Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) was hiked by Rs 2,258.54 per kilolitre, to Rs 1,12,924.83 per kl (Rs 112.92 per litre) in the national capital.

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IPL) has also increased the domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) by Rs 5.85 per SCM from today. Following the hike, PNG price in the National Capital Region (NCR) would be Rs 41.71/SCM.

Ever since the Oil companies have started resuming daily fuel price revision on 22 March 2022, the prices of LPG, petrol and diesel are on the rise. For instance, the price of petrol and diesel was increased ninth times in the past eleven days, taking the total hike to 6.40 per litre. Similarly, the price of domestic LPG cylinder has also been raised by over Rs 50. Now 14.2-kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder costs Rs 949.50 in the national capital.

ATF in Mumbai now costs Rs 111,690.61 per kl, in Kolkata it costs Rs 117,353.71 and in Chennai it costs Rs 116.583.71. Jet fuel prices are supposed to be revised by OMCs on the 1st and 16th of every month based on the average international price. LPG rate changes once in a month. Aviation Turbine fuel, the fuel which helps to fly aeroplanes, has increased every fortnight in this year.