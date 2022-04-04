IndiGo pilots disappointed with 8% pay hike, expected full restoration of original salary

Yeshi Seli By

NEW DELHI: Pilots of India’s largest passenger airline, IndiGo, are disappointed over the recent 8 per cent salary hike announced by the airline. They were expecting the restoration of the 28 per cent cut, which was imposed two years back.

"Around 28 per cent of our salary was cut during the pandemic. Instead of restoring it to the pre-pandemic level, they have given us a 8 per cent hike which is 20 per cent short of our original salary," said a pilot on conditions of anonymity.

IndiGo had recently announced a 8 per cent hike in the salary of the pilots, with effect from April 1. They also said that if flights weren’t disrupted, the pilots could expect another 6.5 per cent hike in November.

It is learnt that as a punitive action, a few pilots have been derostered for voicing their disappointment and an explanation is also being sought from them. IndiGo, when contacted, refrained from making any comment.

"This increment of 8 per cent has demoralised us rather than raising our spirits. Almost all of us are back to 100 per cent of our pre-Covid rostered hours and duty periods," said a pilot.

The airline has recently launched 20 new flights amidst the resumption of scheduled operations to international destinations that led to the end of air-bubble arrangements in India.

Ashim Mittra, senior vice-president (flight operations), IndiGo, in a communique to the pilots said, "Now, as we have established continuous steady operations, on behalf of our managing director, the board of directors, and the senior leadership team, I am pleased to announce an upwards revision of eight percent in the salaries of all our pilots with effect from April 1."

IndiGo is India’s largest passenger airline with a market share of 55.5% as of January 2022. Since its inception in August 2006, the airline now has a total fleet of 276 aircraft. IndiGo has a total destination count of 97, of which 73 are domestic

destinations and 24 international. It is said to have over 3000 pilots.