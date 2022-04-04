STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Low number of COVID-19 cases now as India chose right vaccine, says Poonawalla

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla on Monday said the low number of COVID-19 cases at the moment was because the country chose the right vaccine.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 'Alternate Fuel Conclave', he said the fourth wave, if at all it occurs, will hopefully be mild.

Speaking on the booster dose, he said, "About the booster dose, we have appealed to the government, because everyone who needs to travel, needs the booster dose. They (government) are having internal discussions and a policy on booster dose may be announced soon."

All other countries are doing it and it was now time for India to have a look at it (booster dose), Poonawalla said, adding that the Centre had done a fantastic job by covering most of eligible adult population with two vaccine doses.

"Our vaccines have proven better that those in other countries. Look at US, and Europe, they have a lot of cases. We have fewer cases because we chose the right vaccines," he said.

Queried on whether the vaccines in their current form work on new coronavirus variants, he said they will work only if a booster dose is taken, as this will form protection from future variants.

In India, experts are deciding on mixing vaccines though it is allowed the world over, Poonawalla added.

The Pune-based SII manufactures Covishield vaccine.

