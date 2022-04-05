STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gautam Adani $6 billion richer than Mukesh Ambani 

According to the Bloomberg data, till Friday, Adani had added almost $24 billion so far this year, becoming the world’s biggest gainer.

Published: 05th April 2022 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Gautam Adani’s wealth continues to grow at a brisk pace. After hitting the coveted $100 billion mark last week, the Adani Group chairman is now wealthier by $6 billion than Reliance Industries Ltd’s boss Mukesh Ambani.  

According to Forbes Real Time Billionaire Index, Adani’s wealth on Monday grew by over $4 billion and now he is worth $107.6 billion. Compared to this, Ambani’s wealth on Monday grew by $323 million to $101.6 billion.

According to Bloomberg Billionaire Index, the other followed index which tracks net worth of the world’s richest, Adani’s wealth on Monday was pegged at $100 billion while that of Ambani was $99 billion. Just two weeks ago, Ambani was Asia’s richest with $103 billion wealth.

The see-saw battle between the two of India’s and Asia’s richest has been an on-going affair for the past many months as a jump, after a brief period of stagnation, in the share prices of Adani Group of companies, has added more billions in  Adani’s wealth than anyone else in the world. According to the Bloomberg data, till Friday, Adani had added almost $24 billion so far this year, becoming the world’s biggest gainer.

Adani’s rise to Asia’s richest has been eye-catching. According to the 2022 M3M Hurun Global Rich List released last month, while Ambani’s wealth grew by 400% in the last 10 years, Adani has seen a 1,830% increase in his wealth in the same time period. 

The list also showed that Adani, the head of the ports-to-energy conglomerate, added $49 billion to his wealth last year - more than the net addition of wealth by the top three global billionaires Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault.

