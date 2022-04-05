STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Not activating countercyclical capital buffer: RBI 

The framework envisages the credit-to-GDP gap as the main indicator, which may be used in conjunction with other supplementary indicators.

Published: 05th April 2022 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

Basel Committee

Reserve Bank of India. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank on Tuesday said it has decided not to activate the countercyclical capital buffer at this point in time as it is not required.

The framework on the countercyclical capital buffer (CCyB) was put in place by the Reserve Bank in terms of guidelines in February 2015 wherein, it was advised that the CCyB would be activated as and when the circumstances warranted and that the decision would normally be pre-announced.

The framework envisages the credit-to-GDP gap as the main indicator, which may be used in conjunction with other supplementary indicators.

"Based on the review and empirical analysis of the CCyB indicators, it has been decided that it is not necessary to activate CCyB at this point in time," the central bank said in a statement.

The credit-to-GDP gap shall be the main indicator in the CCCB framework in India. As per the RBI, the aim of the CCyB regime is two-fold.

Firstly, it requires banks to build up a buffer of capital in good times, which may be used to maintain the flow of credit to the real sector in difficult times.

Secondly, it achieves the broader macroprudential goal of restricting the banking sector from indiscriminate lending in periods of excess credit growth that have often been associated with the building up of system-wide risk.

In the backdrop of the 2008 global financial crisis, the Group of Central Bank Governors and Heads of Supervision (GHOS), the overseeing body of the standards set by the Basel Committee, had envisaged the introduction of a framework on countercyclical capital measures.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reserve Bank RBI countercyclical capital buffer CCyB Central Bank Governors Basel Committee
India Matters
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)
DCW asks Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take action against author of book for 'glorifying dowry system'
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Modi government orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp