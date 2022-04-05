STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Paytm Bank yet to appoint a firm for audit

More than three weeks after being asked to appoint a firm to conduct an audit of its information technology (IT) systems, Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL),

Published: 05th April 2022 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  More than three weeks after being asked to appoint a firm to conduct an audit of its information technology (IT) systems, Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL), which processes transactions for Paytm, is yet to comply with the order.

“The RBI (Reserve Bank of India) further informed that the Paytm Payments Bank Limited has not yet appointed the IT audit firm to conduct a comprehensive System Audit of the IT system of the bank,” Bhagwat Karad, Minister of State for Finance, in a written reply told the Lok Sabha on Monday.

On March 11, the banking regulator had barred Paytm Payments Bank from onboarding new customers and ordered it to appoint a firm to conduct a comprehensive System Audit of its IT system.”Onboarding of new customers by Paytm Payments Bank Ltd will be subject to specific permission to be granted by RBI after reviewing a report of the IT auditors,” the RBI had said in a circular.

Post the ban, there were reports that said the action was taken after the central bank had found that PPBL’s servers were sharing information with China-based entities that indirectly own a stake in the Paytm Payments Bank. The other reason for the RBI’s decision is said to be PPBL not following adequate know-your-customer (KYC) norms. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paytm Paytm Payments Bank Audit RBI
India Matters
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)
DCW asks Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take action against author of book for 'glorifying dowry system'
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Modi government orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp