Tata Power Solar commissions 160 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Around 6,75,000 monocrystalline PV modules were used in this installation and it will produce 387 million units of energy per year.

Published: 05th April 2022 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

Image of solar panels used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tata Power Solar has commissioned a 160 MW AC solar project at Jetstar in Rajasthan.

Around 6,75,000 monocrystalline PV modules were used in this installation and it will produce 387 million units of energy per year, according to a statement.

"Tata Power Solar, one of India's largest integrated solar companies and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, commissions a 160MW AC solar project at Jetstar, Rajasthan," the statement said on Tuesday.

The Jetstar project was completed within a period of 15 months. It is one of the largest solar projects in Rajasthan.

The project order''s scope includes engineering, design, supply, construction, erection, testing, operation maintenance and commissioning, as per the statement.

