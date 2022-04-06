Airlines seek removal of fare cap after hike in aviation fuel price, losses due to pandemic

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Since the beginning of January, the cost of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) has been increased by Rs 38,902 per kilo litre. It costs Rs 1,12,924 per kilo litre at present. The hike in the cost of ATF, which comprises 50 per cent of the cost of running an airline, is one of the factors responsible for airlines seeking a removal of the cap on fares.

"The last two years have been challenging due to the pandemic. This has got compounded by the hike in cost of ATF. It is for this reason that we are requesting and hoping that the cap in the price of passenger fares is removed to make it more

viable," said an official of an airline.

It is learnt that Vistara and IndiGo are pressing for the removal of the airfare cap. However, they did not respond to any query on this subject. Airlines allege that the regulation is a hurdle in the recovery of losses that they have incurred over the past two years.

The CEOs of some airlines are said to be scheduling a meeting with government officials to take this further.

Airlines are also saying that they stood by the government during the evacuation of Indian citizens stuck in Ukraine and had no commercial interest in mind then, so the government must pay heed to their request.

"Amongst the airlines that helped in the evacuation process under Operation Ganga were IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet, GoFirst, AirAsia," civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said.

Though the minister has acknowledged the contribution of airlines in the evacuation process, it remains to be seen whether he gives the nod for removing the cap on passenger airfares as it would be seen as an anti-populist measure.