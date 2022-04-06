STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Airlines seek removal of fare cap after hike in aviation fuel price, losses due to pandemic

The hike in the cost of aviation turbine fuel, which comprises 50 per cent of the cost of running an airline, is one of the factors responsible for airlines seeking a removal of the cap on fares

Published: 06th April 2022 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

Image of an Indigo aircraft used for representational purposes

Image used for representational purposes (File photo | EPS, D Hemanth)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Since the beginning of January, the cost of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) has been increased by Rs 38,902 per kilo litre. It costs Rs 1,12,924 per kilo litre at present. The hike in the cost of ATF, which comprises 50 per cent of the cost of running an airline, is one of the factors responsible for airlines seeking a removal of the cap on fares.

"The last two years have been challenging due to the pandemic. This has got compounded by the hike in cost of ATF. It is for this reason that we are requesting and hoping that the cap in the price of passenger fares is removed to make it more
viable," said an official of an airline.

It is learnt that Vistara and IndiGo are pressing for the removal of the airfare cap. However, they did not respond to any query on this subject. Airlines allege that the regulation is a hurdle in the recovery of losses that they have incurred over the past two years.

The CEOs of some airlines are said to be scheduling a meeting with government officials to take this further.

Airlines are also saying that they stood by the government during the evacuation of Indian citizens stuck in Ukraine and had no commercial interest in mind then, so the government must pay heed to their request.

"Amongst the airlines that helped in the evacuation process under Operation Ganga were IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet, GoFirst, AirAsia," civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said.

Though the minister has acknowledged the contribution of airlines in the evacuation process, it remains to be seen whether he gives the nod for removing the cap on passenger airfares as it would be seen as an anti-populist measure.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aviation fuel
India Matters
India's Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti at a UNSC meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Photo | AP)
Despite condemning Bucha massacre, India may abstain at 10th UN session on Ukraine war
Sunakar and his relative carrying the body of his daughter from the hospital | Express
Daily wager Dalit man carries daughter’s body for 20 km on bike in Kendrapara
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp