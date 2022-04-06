STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Call out transaction between Future, RIL: Amazon advocate

A single judge of the Delhi HC also held the order was enforceable and yet the transfer of stores had taken place, it alleged. 

Published: 06th April 2022 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

(From left) Logos of Amazon and Reliance and Future Group CEO Kishore Biyani

(From left) Logos of Amazon and Reliance and Future Group CEO Kishore Biyani (File photo| PTI)

By Ram Sahgal
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Arguing against the alleged alienation of its assets by Future Retail Ltd (FRL), senior advocate Gopal Subramanium, representing Amazon, prayed that the “sham transaction” ought to be called out. E-commerce giant Amazon has alleged that FRL and Reliance colluded to enable the latter to take over hundreds of FRL’s stores despite being aware that a Singapore arbitral tribunal had injuncted the alienation while upholding an emergency award blocking the Rs 27500 crore deal between FRL and RIL.

A single judge of the Delhi HC also held the order was enforceable and yet the transfer of stores had taken place, it alleged. “They (FRL) have now said that 800 stores have been taken over by Reliance,” argued Justice Subramanium. “Under what law has this happened. I feel speechless that I don’t find anyone respecting the injunction....can anyone say that  because there is someone called Reliance no courts can pass orders against them...”

He referred to Future group having made a payment to overseas bondholders just days before its leases were taken over by Reliance for alleged non-payment of rent on them. He referred to FRL’s contention that no assets would be alienated until NCLT passed a final order.  “They say they have just 330 stores left.....this is all a lie,” the advocate argued, adding, “I am stunned that someone has decided to take over the assets which are the subject matter of arbitration,” referring to Reliance’s takeover  of stores. 

Sources close to the Future group have refuted the allegations, saying collusion could happen only when all the colluders benefited. In the Future group-Reliance deal, not a single penny would flow to the promoter, but to the banks, and other creditors and vendors.  In respect of the stores being taken over, FRL in a note to the stock exchanges said they would try to re-establish the status quo. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Future Retail Ltd Gopal Subramanium Amazon Reliance
India Matters
India's Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti at a UNSC meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Photo | AP)
Despite condemning Bucha massacre, India may abstain at 10th UN session on Ukraine war
Sunakar and his relative carrying the body of his daughter from the hospital | Express
Daily wager Dalit man carries daughter’s body for 20 km on bike in Kendrapara
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp