Jio-bp, TVS Motor to collaborate on EV solutions

Jio-bp and TVS Motor Company on Tuesday announced that they formed a partnership to explore the creation of a robust public EV charging infrastructure in the country. 

Published: 06th April 2022

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Jio-bp and TVS Motor Company on Tuesday announced that they formed a partnership to explore the creation of a robust public EV charging infrastructure in the country. 

With this partnership, the customers of TVS electric vehicles are expected to get access to the widespread charging network of Jio-bp, which is also open to other vehicles. The companies informed that the tie-up aims at creating a regular AC charging network and a DC fast-charging network.

“In addition to creating solutions for seamless customer journeys on TVS and Jio-bp apps, both companies will bring the best of their global learnings in electrification and apply them to the Indian market to create a differentiated customer experience that delights the consumer,” said the company in a statement.

Jio-bp is operating its EV charging and swapping stations under the brand Jio-bp pulse. With the Jio-bp pulse app, customers can find stations nearby and charge their electric vehicles. Further, with a vision of being among India’s largest EV network, Jio-bp is creating a charging ecosystem. 

