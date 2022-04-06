STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Road Ministry sets up standing committee under 'hit and run motor accident scheme' 

The road ministry has constituted a standing committee under a scheme to provide higher compensation to road accidents victims.

Published: 06th April 2022 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

Road accidents, highway death

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MEW DELHI: The road ministry has constituted a standing committee under a scheme to provide higher compensation to road accidents victims.

The committee was set up under the Compensation to Victims of Hit and Run Motor Accidents Scheme, 2022.

According to an office memorandum issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Amit Varadan, joint secretary in the road transport ministry has been appointed as chairman.

Two joint secretaries from the finance ministry Saurabh Mishra and Amit Singh Negi have also been named as members of the Standing Committee, among others.

Last month, the road ministry had issued a notification to mandate the procedure for detailed investigation of road accidents, detailed accident report (DAR) and its reporting along with timelines for different stakeholders for quick settlement of claims by the Motor Accident Claim Tribunal (MACT).

The ministry had said the incorporation of validated mobile numbers in the certificate of vehicle insurance has also been made mandatory.

The new rules came into force on April 1, 2022.

According to the notification, immediately on receipt of the information of a road accident, the investigating officer of police shall inspect the site of an accident, take photographs of the scene of the accident and the vehicle(s) involved in the accident and prepare a site plan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ministry of Road Transport and Highways
India Matters
India's Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti at a UNSC meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Photo | AP)
Despite condemning Bucha massacre, India may abstain at 10th UN session on Ukraine war
Sunakar and his relative carrying the body of his daughter from the hospital | Express
Daily wager Dalit man carries daughter’s body for 20 km on bike in Kendrapara
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp