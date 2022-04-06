STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Semiconductor manufacturing attracts global firms’

In addition to the above schemes, the government has also approved modernisation of Semi-Conductor Laboratory, Mohali as a brownfield Fab.

Union Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Semiconductor manufacturing has attracted interest from global companies as a good number of applications have been received under the programme, informed the Minister of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY ) Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The minister, while addressing members of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee attached to the MeitY said, several state governments like Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are in talks with the companies to set up Semiconductor manufacturing plants/fab complexes. “Semiconductor manufacturing, which is crucial to meet the strategic needs of the country, has attracted interest from global companies as a good number of applications have been received under the programme,” he said.

The government had approved the Semicon India Program on 15 December 2021 for developing semiconductors and display manufacturing ecosystem in India, with an outlay of Rs 76,000 crore. To facilitate the project, the government also introduced four schemes ~ scheme for setting up of Semiconductor Fabs in India, Scheme for setting up of Display Fabs in India, scheme for setting up of Compound Semiconductors / Silicon Photonics / Sensors Fab and Semiconductor Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP) / OSAT facilities in India and Design Linked Incentive (DLI) Scheme. In addition to the above schemes, the government has also approved modernisation of Semi-Conductor Laboratory, Mohali as a brownfield Fab.

