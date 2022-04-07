Dailyhunt parent VerSe raises $805 million

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Local language technology platform VerSe Innovation, which is the parent company of Dailyhunt and short video platform Josh, has raised $805 million in the latest funding round at a valuation of $5 billion.

The round was led by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) along with Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, Luxor Capital, Sumeru Ventures and others.

The latest round comes close on the heels of a $650 million funding recently raised from Siguler Guff, Carlyle Group, Baillie Gifford, Falcon Edge Capital via Alpha Wave Ventures, Google, Microsoft and Qatar Investment Authority.

VerSe said that the investment will be focused on strengthening its leadership position as the fastest growing local language AI driven content platform in the country.