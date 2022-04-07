STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Starbucks partners with Sabyasachi to launch limited-edition merchandise

Published: 07th April 2022 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2022 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

Starbucks and Sabyasachi(Photo |Twitter/ Starbucks India)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tata Starbucks on Thursday announced a partnership with leading designer and couturier Sabyasachi Mukherjee to launch limited-edition lifestyle drinkware.

The 'Sabyasachi + Starbucks' collection will feature a range of lifestyle drinkware including ceramic mugs and stainless-steel tumblers, said a joint statement.

As part of the tie-up, both Starbucks and Sabyasachi will support 'Educate Girls' -- a non-profit organization with a focus on working towards improving girls' and young women's education across rural India.

"This is not just a collaboration with the merchandise. Through this collaboration, we are also trying to put a spotlight on women's and girl child's education. I and Starbucks have pledged together to support Educate Girls," Sabyasachi told PTI.

The Sabyasachi + Starbucks collection showcases an idea of Indian art, rooted in its multi-cultural heritage and celebrates the power of cross-cultural storytelling. Terming the collaboration a "natural step", Sabyasachi said he did this collaboration for two special reasons - "one the brand (Starbucks) is iconic and it helps a cause which is important to me.

"The limited-edition collection, priced from Rs 1,600 to Rs 2,500 will be available at all Starbucks stores. Tata Starbucks CEO Sushant Dash said this collaboration is for the Indian market only.

"As part of Tata Starbucks' commitment to empowering girls and young women, we have a rich relationship with Educate Girls, and I am thrilled our work has resonated with Sabyasachi. This collaboration will give customers a chance to experience two of their beloved brands coming together to make a difference and actively support education for girls," he said.

Tata Starbucks is a 50:50 joint venture between Tata Consumer and Starbucks Corporation and currently operates 270 stores in India across 26 cities.

