Batt:RE to be RCB's official EV partner for IPL

The partnership will include the distribution of signed team merchandise and memorabilia along with jerseys and bats.

Published: 11th April 2022 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2022 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

Players Retained by RCB

RCB Logo

By PTI

MUMBAI: Electric two-wheeler maker Batt:RE has partnered with Royal Challengers Bangalore as the latter's official EV partner for the ongoing 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), a statement said on Monday.

Besides, it will also feature the Batt:RE logo on all sponsor panels, the official RCB website as well as on the bus and car of the cricket team, a statement said.

"Our vision is to foster relations with the brand while building a rapport with their fans by conveying the message of a greener tomorrow. Through this strategic partnership we hope to widen our horizons to a larger discerning audience, who share our passion of cleaner mobility," Founder and Director of Batt:RE Nishchal Chaudhary said.

"We are delighted to partner with Batt:RE in their efforts towards driving a positive environmental impact. RCB has always been a conscious brand about the environment and sustainability and is proud to collaborate with brands who share the same ethos," Vice President and Head of Royal Challengers Bangalore Rajesh Menon said.

